Girl arrested in LA school middle shooting believed to be 12

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

NN California's water managers are carrying out their mid-winter snowpack survey as the winter's dry spell persists.

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.

President Donald Trump says he didn't really care about opening Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling but pushed the issue at the urging of others.

President Donald Trump's $1.5 trillion plan could be a boon for New York state, which needs billions of dollars for subways, water systems and airports, but Washington isn't likely to cut the state a blank check.

One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced for her role in the attack.

With pot now legal in California, prosecutors in San Francisco and San Diego are moving to erase thousands of marijuana convictions en masse.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.

Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.

By AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A girl believed to be 12 years old opened fire Thursday in a middle school classroom, critically wounding one classmate and injuring three others, authorities said.

Police arrested the girl and recovered a gun after the shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at Salvador B. Castro Middle School near downtown, said Steve Zipperman, chief of the Los Angeles Unified School District police force. A possible motive was not identified as the investigation was in its early stages.

News footage showed a dark-haired girl in a sweatshirt being led from the school in handcuffs as anxious parents and family members gathered on a street corner, talking on their phones and awaiting word about their children.

Diego Salinas had just dropped his 12-year-old sister at the school and was stunned when she called minutes later to say there had been a shooting.

"There were so many things crossing my mind," said Salinas, who was still shaking hours later. "I wanted to cry. I wanted to scream. I wanted to run. I wanted do so many things."

Claudia Anzueto said her 12-year-old son was crying when he called her from a borrowed cellphone. He said he heard a gunshot in the next classroom and knew the suspect.

"Not safe, very insecure," said Anzueto, who said there were no metal detectors at the school. "I fear for my son's life. You know what I mean, you really hear about things like this in the news, and just to hear that something like that happened so close to home, it scared the life out of me."

The district has a policy requiring every middle and high school campus to conduct daily random searches by metal-detector wands at different hours of the school day for students in the sixth grade and up.

Student Melanie Valencia, 13, said the school did a random security search Thursday, but she's never been searched.

"It's crazy because I don't know how she got the gun," she said.

The most seriously injured victim, a 15-year-old boy shot in the head, was taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center and remained in intensive care during the afternoon but was doing well.

"This child was extremely lucky," said Dr. Aaron Strumwasser, a trauma surgeon. "The trajectory of the bullet did not hit any vital structures that were an immediate threat to life."

A 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the wrist was hospitalized in fair condition. An 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were grazed and were treated and released from the hospital. A 30-year-old woman who was treated after the shooting was not hospitalized and the nature of her injury was not immediately known.

The school's campus was placed on lockdown but most classes continued. The school has about 365 students in grades 6-8 and almost all are Hispanic and many are from low-income families.

"We will attend to the needs of these students who witnessed this very carefully, with the understanding this is very traumatic," Zipperman said. "We have our school mental health folks that are here to support the needs of the students."

At the end of the school day, children were escorted individually out of the school. Many were crying as they were embraced by emotional parents.

___

Associated Press writers Christopher Weber, John Antczak, Michael Balsamo, Krysta Fauria and Brian Melley in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.