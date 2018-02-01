Mile-High Matchup: Thunder Vs. Nuggets

The Thunder saw its eight-game win streak end in Washington on Tuesday, but Russell Westbrook and Co. will look to bounce back tonight in Denver. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT.

Westbrook had a dismal night against the Wizards, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting. He added 10 assists, six rebounds and four steals but also seven turnovers. Paul George had 28 points but didn’t attempt a shot in the fourth quarter.

OKC’s series with Denver is knotted at a game apiece this season, with each team winning at home. Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony have each had a big game against Denver this season, but George has struggled against the Nuggets, averaging 10.5 points and shooting 33 percent despite playing 41 minutes per game.

That’s a credit to Wilson Chandler, Denver’s wing stopper, who has missed the Nuggets’ back-to-back earlier this week with migraines. Chandler is questionable to play tonight, so maybe this is the game for George to go off.

Also on the injury report for the home team: Gary Harris (ankle), Nikola Jokic (ankle) and Mason Plumlee (calf). Jokic is expected to play but Harris is questionable and Plumlee is out.

If Harris doesn’t play, Denver will be without its leading scorer and most consistent three-point threat. The Nuggets are deep though, and second-year guard Jamal Murray is averaging 22 points over his last six outings.

This is the first of three games in four nights for the Thunder, who are back home for the Pelicans on Friday and the Lakers on Sunday.