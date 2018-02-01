Mile-High Matchup: Thunder Vs. Nuggets

Russell Westbrook and Co. look to bounce back tonight in Denver, the first of three games in four nights.More >>
Russell Westbrook and Co. look to bounce back tonight in Denver, the first of three games in four nights.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
It's estimated there will be millions of sports and recreation-related concussions this year and about 300,000 are football related.More >>
It's estimated there will be millions of sports and recreation-related concussions this year and about 300,000 are football related.More >>
A pitch clock could soon be implemented if players don't pick up the pace.More >>
A pitch clock could soon be implemented if players don't pick up the pace.More >>
Russell Westbrook and Co. look to bounce back tonight in Denver, the first of three games in four nights.More >>
Russell Westbrook and Co. look to bounce back tonight in Denver, the first of three games in four nights.More >>