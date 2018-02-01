President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump to call for 'new American moment' in national address

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

A Republican lawmaker faces a vote Thursday to kick him out of the Arizona House after a report ordered by legislative leaders of his own party showed he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment toward women.

One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced for her role in the attack.

With pot now legal in California, prosecutors in San Francisco and San Diego are moving to erase thousands of marijuana convictions en masse.

Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.

The Latest: Police say middle school shooting was accident

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.

Girl arrested in LA school middle shooting believed to be 12

NN California's water managers are carrying out their mid-winter snowpack survey as the winter's dry spell persists.

Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

Twin acquitted of murder in Hawaii crash that killed sister

Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.

Dallas man to die for killing daughters while mom listened

President Donald Trump says he didn't really care about opening Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling but pushed the issue at the urging of others.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on a Los Angeles school shooting (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

A Los Angeles police spokesman says a middle-school shooting that wounded four children was accidental.

Spokesman Josh Rubenstein says the 12-year-old girl arrested in Thursday's shooting was being booked on a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm on school grounds.

Twelve-year-old Jordan Valenzuela, a classmate, tells The Associated Press that he talked to her just after the shooting.

He says she was sobbing and kept repeating, "I didn't mean it." He says she told him that the gun was in her backpack and that it accidentally went off when she dropped the bag.

The shooting left one teenager critically wounded and three other children injured.

___

5:15 p.m.

Students at a Los Angeles middle school have been reunited with their parents after a shooting that left a teen critically wounded and three other children injured.

Dozens of parents anxiously waited for hours to be reunited with their kids after the Thursday morning shooting.

Staff members walked students out one at a time. Some parents cried as they hugged their children.

Los Angeles school police officials said shortly before 4 p.m. that all of the students had been released from the school.

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and was expected to recover. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the wrist, two other students were grazed by bullets and a 30-year-old woman was also injured.

A 12-year-old girl was being questioned by police after the shooting.

___

1:48 p.m.

Doctors say the most seriously injured victim of a Los Angeles middle school shooting has a good medical prognosis.

The teenage boy was brought to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center in critical condition and is in intensive care.

Doctors told reporters Thursday conference that the boy was struck in the temple but no vital structures were hit.

Dr. Carl Richard Chudnofsky says the youth is doing well.

A teenage girl who was struck in the wrist is described as resting comfortably.

Doctors also say that two other children whose injuries were initially described as abrasions actually suffered grazing gunshot wounds but were treated and released.

___

11:30 a.m.

The chief of the Los Angeles school police department says preliminary information indicates that the female suspect in the Los Angeles middle school shooting is 12 years old.

Television news footage showed officers leading a girl with dark hair away in handcuffs following the shooting Thursday in a classroom at Castro Middle School. Two students were shot and wounded.

The school has about 365 students in grades 6 through 8 and most are Hispanic and many from low-income families.

The Los Angeles Times says at an event last month where good attendance certificates were presented, Principal Erick Mitchell said the campus is becoming a destination for families who want a smaller school setting. He said Castro emphasizes long-term goals such as college and career, and that has improved student behavior.

___

11:10 a.m.

The mother of a student at the Los Angeles middle school where two teens were shot says her son heard a gunshot and called her crying.

Claudia Anzueto says her 12-year-old son knows the suspect in the shooting Thursday morning near the city's downtown. Police say they arrested a female student.

A 15-year-old boy shot in the head is in critical but stable condition. A 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist. Three other people suffered minor injuries.

Anzueto says there are no metal detectors at the school and she's concerned for her son's safety.

School officials say students at middle and high schools are subject to daily random searches for weapons using metal-detector wands. Officials have not said whether students at the school were subject to any weapons screening Thursday.

___

11 a.m.

Students at middle and high schools in Los Angeles middle are subject to daily random searches for weapons using metal-detector wands.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has a policy that requires every middle and high school campus to conduct daily random searches at different hours of the school day for students in the sixth grade and up.

An audit released in April found 10 percent of schools did not conduct daily searches and one-fourth did not have enough metal detector wands.

A 15-year-old boy shot in the head Thursday morning at the city's Salvador B. Castro Middle School is in critical but stable condition.

A 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist by a bullet. Three other people suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Officials have not said whether students at the school were subject to any weapons screening Thursday.

___

10:10 a.m.

Authorities say there is no further threat at a Los Angeles school where two teens were shot and a female student was arrested.

Fire department spokesman Erik Scott says a 15-year-old boy shot in the head Thursday morning is in critical but stable condition.

Scott says a 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist by a bullet and is in fair condition.

Three other people, ranging in age from 11 to 30, suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Police arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun following the shooting just west of the city's downtown.

___

9:45 a.m.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says a 15-year-old boy shot in a middle school classroom has been transported to a trauma center in critical condition.

A department statement says a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound has been transported in fair condition Thursday morning.

A 30-year-old woman who had unspecified minor injuries but was not shot.

Police have arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School near downtown.

___

9:30 a.m.

Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.

Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department tells KTLA-TV he doesn't know the conditions of the victims.

Bernal says the suspect is a female student who has been arrested. A weapon has been recovered.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday at Sal Castro Middle School just west of downtown Los Angeles.

___

9:25 a.m.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school.

Officer Drake Madison says reports of gunfire came in shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday at a school just west of downtown Los Angeles.

Madison says there's no information about injuries.

Television news footage shows someone being loaded into an ambulance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.