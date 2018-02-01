Yukon Man Busted With Hundreds Of Images Of Child Porn

A Yukon man was busted with hundreds of images of child pornography, some showing victims as young as one-year-old.

Investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57-year-old Gene Mayfield at his home on Cheshire Court, Tuesday. The arrest came after undercover detectives learned Mayfield was downloading and distributing child porn from his computer.

A search warrant was served at Mayfield’s home on Tuesday. And although investigators say Mayfield initially said he did not want to speak after being Mirandized, they say he admitted the computers in the house were his, and that he was using a web browser designed to hide his activity.

A forensic examination of devices recovered from Mayfield’s home yielded more than five hundred graphic images of children being raped and abused.

“Possessing over five hundred images of child porn is a pretty strong indicator of Mayfield’s appetite of sexual fantasies with little kids. I find it to be extremely disturbing,” said Canadian County Sheriff, Chris West.

Mayfield was booked into the Canadian County Jail on a complaint of possession of child porn. His bond was set at $25,000. Authorities tell News 9 he has already bonded out.

Additional charges may be added, including aggravated possession of child porn.