Top career US diplomat to step down in blow to State Dept

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced for her role in the attack.

A lawyer is suing a New Jersey town that is barring non-residents from using its roads as a shortcut near the world's busiest bridge.

South Korean adoptees who grew up across the globe now head back to their birth country for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The top career U.S. diplomat is stepping down, dealing a blow to the State Department as the Trump administration confronts numerous international challenges.

Republican members of Congress with medical experience put their skills to work after a train carrying dozens of them crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia, killing one person in the truck and injuring others.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The top career U.S. diplomat announced Thursday he will step down, dealing a blow to the State Department as the Trump administration confronts numerous international challenges.

The State Department's third-ranking official, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon, informed agency staffers that he will retire as soon as a successor for his Senate-confirmed post is chosen and ready to assume the job. Shannon is a near 35-year veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service and was the most senior department official to remain in his job after the transition from the Obama to the Trump administrations. He served under six presidents of both political parties since 1984 and was widely seen as a symbol of diplomatic continuity and professionalism during the tumultuous transition last year.

In an interview, Shannon, who holds the rank of "career ambassador" - the highest in the foreign service - said he was retiring for personal and not political reasons. "I decided it was an important moment to take a step back and to determine what next I can do in my life," Shannon said. He said the death of his mother late last year and his own 60th birthday last week contributed to his decision. But he also said he considered himself the "designated survivor" when former President Barack Obama tapped him for the undersecretary post in February 2016.

"Aside from helping the Obama administration to the finish line, I knew my job was also about helping this institution navigate the political transition, get across the river," he said. "And, once across that river, help this institution - the foreign service and civil service - be responsive to our elected leadership."

"I've served well across 35 years," Shannon continued. "I've fought the good fight. I've lived by my oath and I want to go out living by my oath, which is respect for the Constitution, respecting our political institutions, respecting our values and respecting the choices that the American people have made."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has been criticized for his leadership of the State Department and removing or forcing out senior career officials, said he had asked Shannon to stay on and acknowledged that Shannon's departure would be a loss. "Thirty-five years of experience is not something you replace overnight," he said.

Tillerson dropped by during the interview and said Shannon could return if he did not enjoy retirement.

"There will always be a place for Tom Shannon at the State Department," Tillerson said, adding he would miss Shannon's "encyclopedic" knowledge of the State Department and U.S. diplomatic history. "He is the senior statesman."

Tillerson's praise aside, Shannon's departure is sure to be seized on by critics of the administration who accuse Trump and Tillerson of gutting the foreign service, particularly its senior ranks. Of five "career ambassadors" on the job when Tillerson arrived at the State Department, only one remains and that diplomat is currently on sabbatical.

Shannon, who has extensive diplomatic experience in Africa and Latin America and led U.S. delegations to Russia last year, said he had confidence in younger foreign service officers to carry on despite today's "hyper-politcized" American politics.

"It would be my hope that, independent of the political forces that swirl in this town, that especially my foreign service colleagues, both present and past, will recognize the importance of honoring the profession and our ethos of service."

Shannon said he had "supreme confidence" in the younger generation of foreign service officers, 60 percent of whom have been diplomats for less than 10 years.

