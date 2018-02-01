CIA defends meeting with Russian spy officials

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.

James Franco's former high school has taken down a mural he painted after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the actor-director.

A Republican lawmaker faces a vote Thursday to kick him out of the Arizona House after a report ordered by legislative leaders of his own party showed he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment toward women.

One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced for her role in the attack.

With pot now legal in California, prosecutors in San Francisco and San Diego are moving to erase thousands of marijuana convictions en masse.

Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.

Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

By DEB RIECHMANN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Thursday there was nothing "untoward" about his meeting with top Russian spy chiefs, saying that even though Moscow remains an adversary, ignoring chances to cooperate on security issues would endanger American lives.

Pompeo sent a letter on Thursday to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who had raised questions about the meeting. Schumer said it was suspicious because it came just days before the Trump administration decided not to issue new sanctions at this time against Russian politicians and oligarchs over Russian interference in the election.

Pompeo told Schumer that U.S. intelligence officials meet periodically with their Russian counterparts to discuss various topics, including counterterrorism, aviation security and preventing foreign fighters from returning to both nations.

Pompeo did not identify the Russians he met with in Washington last week, but two U.S. officials identified them as Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, and Alexander Bortnikov, who directs the top KGB successor agency known as the Federal Security Service. The officials were not authorized to disclose the information and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The two Russian intelligence officials were sanctioned in 2014 in response to Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine - Naryshkin by the U.S. and Bortnikov by the European Union.

Schumer said sanctions against Naryshkin impose severe financial penalties and prohibit his entry into the U.S. without a waiver.

In his letter, Pompeo said the meetings with the Russians were not without discord.

"When those meetings take place, you and the American people should rest assured that we cover very difficult subjects in which American and Russian interests do not align," Pompeo wrote.

"Neither side is bashful about raising concerns relating to our intelligence relationships and the interests of our respective nations. We vigorously defend America in these encounters and pull no punches - we never will."

The CIA said any interactions with foreign intelligence officials would have been conducted in accordance with U.S. law and in consultation with appropriate departments and agencies.

Government agencies at times need to secure waivers to get certain individuals into the country, according to a U.S. official, who agreed to discuss the process only on condition of anonymity. The official said law enforcement agencies, for instance, might need a waiver to allow a witness in an arms trafficking case to travel to the United States. Other U.S. agencies might need to speak with officials from an enemy nation.

Still, Schumer wants to know why the visit was allowed, who approved it, which other Russian officials were in the delegation and whether they also are under sanctions. Schumer wrote his own letter on Thursday to National Intelligence Director Dan Coats, calling on him to disclose what was discussed at the meetings and whether the Russians also met with Trump administration officials at the White House, State or Defense departments or the National Security Council.

"Did the U.S. officials who met with Mr. Naryshkin raise Russia's interference in the 2016 elections? If not, why was this not raised? If raised, what was his response?" Schumer asked.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.