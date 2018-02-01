MWC Police Search For 3 People After Chase

Police are searching for three people who may have been involved in a chase in Midwest City.

The chase started when an officer spotted three people burglarizing a business in the 1100 block of S Air Depot.

The chase ended in the 900 block of Boykin Drive near Crosby Boulevard and SE 15.

Police tried to Taser one person but it failed to take the person down.

