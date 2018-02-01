1 Man Stabbed At S OKC Motel - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

1 Man Stabbed At S OKC Motel


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was stabbed overnight Thursday at a motel in south Oklahoma City, police said.

The stabbing was reported about 3 a.m. at 3200 S I-35 Service Road. 

A man staying at the motel was in the parking lot when he was confronted by a black male, police said. The two argued and the man was stabbed in the chest. 

The man stumbled into the motel lobby and said he was stabbed. The man was not robbed, police said.

The stabbing victim was taken to OU Medical Center.  

The stabbing victim was taken to OU Medical Center. 

