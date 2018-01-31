Metro U-Haul Evacuated Due To Propane Leak

The Oklahoma City Fire Department evacuated a local U-Haul business due to a propane leak Wednesday evening.

According to OKCFD, the U-Haul at 6500 NW Expressway was completely evacuated and NW Expressway was also shut down due to a propane leak from a tank in front of the business. A Hazmat team was called to the scene.

After an hour, OKCFD said the scene was cleared and NW Expressway was reopened. The American Gas company is still on investigating.

