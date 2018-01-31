3 Transported After Rollover Crash Near Downtown OKC

Three people are in the hospital after a rollover crash near downtown OKC late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report, the crash occurred on southbound I-235 at 13th Street around 4:40 p.m. Two people were ejected from an SUV, and two others, including a baby were pulled from the vehicle.

EMSA transported three people to a local hospital and the baby is being treated at the scene. At this time, the names of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

