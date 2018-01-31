Chemical Safety Board Investigates Gas Well Explosion - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Chemical Safety Board Investigates Gas Well Explosion

Posted: Updated:
By: Christina Good Voice, NewsOn6.com
Connect
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board is in the early stages of a full investigation of last week's fatal gas well explosion near Quinton. 

Five men were killed in the January 22, 2018, explosion in Pittsburg County. 

Those killed in the explosion were: Matthew Smith, 29, of McAlester, Parker Waldridge, 60, of Crescent, Roger Cunningham, 55, of Seminole, Cody Risk, 26, of Wellington, Colorado, and Josh Ray, 35, of Fort Worth. 

The CSB said last week that it deployed two investigators to the site upon learning of the incident "to gather additional facts  to assist the Board in making a decision regarding the scope of the investigation."

1/23/2018 Related Story: Five Men Killed In Pittsburg County Gas Well Explosion Identified

CSB said investigators arrived on site on the morning of January 24 and met with the leaseholder for the well and the drilling operator.  

As of January 31, CSB said it had gathered several facts in its investigation. 

CSB said another well had recently been drilled by Patterson-UTI on the pad without incident, and drilling of the well began on January 11, 2018, and CSB was unaware of any deviations from the original well plan. 

"At the time of the incident, the rig crew had recently pulled the drillpipe and associated drilling tools out of the well in preparation to change out the drill bit," according to the CSB.

The CSB said both the well operator, Red Mountain Operator, and Patterson-UTI, the drilling company, are both cooperating with the investigation and have provided the well plan, daily drilling reports and electronic rig data.

The CSB said it plans to begin interviewing eyewitnesses and others present at the well site beginning as early as next week. 

The CSB is an independent non-regulatory federal agency that said its mission is to "drive chemical safety change through independent investigations to protect people and the environment. The agency’s board members are appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.