New marble floors, columns greet Oklahoma Capitol guests

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Shiny new marble floors and stone columns will greet Oklahoma Capitol visitors who enter the west side of the 100-year-old building in the first large renovated space open to the public.

Gov. Mary Fallin joined state employees and workers from architectural and construction firms Wednesday to dedicate the new ground-floor entrance. She also rode in one of the building's new larger, faster elevators.

Fallin lobbied the Legislature for years to approve a series of bond issues totaling $245 million to repair and renovate the building's aging infrastructure.

Project Manager Trait Thompson says both the exterior and interior renovations of the building are on schedule and on budget. Thompson says about $63 million has been expended so far. The total project is set to be finished by 2022.

