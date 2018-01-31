Civil lawsuit filed in 2016 Muskogee jail death case

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) - The family of an Oklahoma man who died in 2016 while in custody at the Muskogee County jail has filed a civil lawsuit.

The Muskogee Phoenix reports the lawsuit was filed Monday against individuals working in the facility, supervisors of the workers and the Muskogee County commissioners.

The lawsuit alleges that jailers, Jacob Slay and Dakota West, forcibly moved Marvin A. Rowell into a restraint chair, which caused him to fall down and strike his head on a concrete floor. It calls the decision unjustifiable.

Attorneys for Rowell's estate say the jailers' conduct deprived him of his constitutional civil liberties.

Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Information from: Muskogee Phoenix, http://www.muskogeephoenix.com

