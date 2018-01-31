The Latest: Michigan State trustees name interim president

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night

Trump to call for unity in address after divisive year

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump to call for unity in address after divisive year

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump to call for 'new American moment' in national address

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Michigan State University is turning to a hard-nosed former governor and alumnus to right the ship following scathing criticism over its handling of the sex assault scandal.

An Arizona man named in court documents as a "person of interest" during the investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said he had met the shooter one time and sold him ammunition.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

A Hawaii employee who sent an alert falsely warning of an incoming ballistic missile had problems performing his job but kept it for a decade.

Hawaii worker who sent false alert had problems but kept job

Michigan State University trustees have named a former governor as interim president as the school faces scathing criticism over former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

A New Jersey township approved a settlement with a New York Orthodox Jewish group that sued them over a dispute over an eruv built in Mahwah last year.

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.

Nassar to face another sentence, victims in return to court

President Donald Trump's repeated clapping throughout his first State of the Union drew reactions from amusement to derision on social media.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the sexual abuse cases and investigations surrounding former sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Michigan State University trustees have named a hard-nosed former governor and alumnus as interim president as the school faces scathing criticism over its former sports doctor, Larry Nassar.

The school's Board of Trustees unanimously voted Wednesday to hire John Engler following last week's resignation of Lou Ann Simon.

Simon stepped down after Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexual abuse. He was accused of abusing young female athletes for decades under the guise of medical treatment while working for the university and USA Gymnastics.

Engler was Michigan governor from 1990 through 2002. After leaving office because of term limits, the 69-year-old Republican directed business groups in Washington.

Trustees also named another former governor, Democrat Jim Blanchard, to advise the school as it faces lawsuits filed by more than 100 girls and women and investigations by the state attorney general, the NCAA and Congress.

___

12:30 a.m.

Ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's return to court to face another prison sentence for molesting gymnasts could unfold much the same as a hearing last week in another Michigan county.

Judge Janice Cunningham has set aside several days for roughly 60 people who want to confront Nassar or have their statement read in court. This time Nassar is to be confronted by gymnasts from an elite Michigan club run by an Olympic coach.

Last week Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

The hearing starting Wednesday in Eaton County centers on his assaults at Twistars, a Lansing-area gymnastics club that was run by 2012 Olympic coach John Geddert. Nassar admits penetrating three girls with his hands when he was supposed to be treating them for injuries.

