Lunar Showstopper: 1st super blue blood moon in 35 years

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night

Trump to call for unity in address after divisive year

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump to call for unity in address after divisive year

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump to call for 'new American moment' in national address

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

An Arizona man named in court documents as a "person of interest" during the investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said he had met the shooter one time and sold him ammunition.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

A Hawaii employee who sent an alert falsely warning of an incoming ballistic missile had problems performing his job but kept it for a decade.

Hawaii worker who sent false alert had problems but kept job

Michigan State University trustees have named a former governor as interim president as the school faces scathing criticism over former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

A New Jersey township approved a settlement with a New York Orthodox Jewish group that sued them over a dispute over an eruv built in Mahwah last year.

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.

Nassar to face another sentence, victims in return to court

President Donald Trump's repeated clapping throughout his first State of the Union drew reactions from amusement to derision on social media.

Officials say three people were killed and two more injured when a helicopter crashed into a home in a suburban Southern California neighborhood.

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). The moon sets behind clouds in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Hadera, Israel, early Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez). The moon rises in a phenomena that combined a supermoon, a Blue Moon and a total lunar eclipse as seen in Legazpi city, Albay province around 200 miles (340 kilometers) southeast of Manila, Philippines Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez). The moon rises in a rare phenomena that combines a supermoon, a Blue Moon and a total lunar eclipse as seen in Legazpi city, Albay province around 200 miles (340 kilometers) southeast of Manila, Philippines Wednesday, Jan. 31...

(AP Photo/Michael Probst). An almost full moon is seen through the clouds over Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

(Peter Komka/MTI via AP). The full Moon is seen from Salgotarjan, 109 kms northeast of Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. In the foreground Fort Salgo is silhouetted.

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The moon put on a rare cosmic show Wednesday: a red blue moon, super big and super bright.

It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon because of its red hue.

Hawaii and Alaska had the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The western U.S. also had good viewing, along with Russia.

At the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, hundreds gathered on the lawn in the wee hours, under clear skies, to bask in the celestial enchantment. Sky-gazers also lined the beach near the Santa Monica Pier, some snapping photos and others reclining in the sand, their faces turned upward.

The U.S. East Coast, Europe and most of South America and Africa were out of luck for the eclipse. But at Cape Canaveral, Florida, where a rocket delivered America's first artificial satellite to orbit exactly 60 years ago - Explorer 1 - the blue supermoon loomed large in the sky.

The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon. This one also happened to be an especially close and bright moon, or supermoon. Add a total eclipse, known as a blood moon for its red tint, and it was a lunar showstopper.

NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won't happen again until 2037.

The space agency provided a live stream of the moon from ground telescopes throughout the eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse - considered the most scientific of Wednesday's threesome - occurs when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon.

Scientists were keen to study the sharp, sudden drop in temperature at the lunar surface as Earth's shadow blankets the moon. During the more than one hour of totality, the temperature was expected to plunge 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), said lunar scientist Noah Petro of Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. He's deputy project scientist for NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, circling the moon since 2009. His team took special precautions to keep the spacecraft warm during the eclipse.

Perhaps just as important, Petro and others are hoping the big event gets more people looking up - not just Wednesday, but every day.

For the trivia crowd, the moon was 223,820 miles (360,200 kilometers) away at the peak of the eclipse, close enough for supermoon status.

___

Christopher Weber, Richard Vogel and Ringo Chiu contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.