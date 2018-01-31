Woman Hospitalized After Truck Vs. Bike Accident

A woman has been transported to the hospital after police responded to an accident early Wednesday morning in Midwest city involving a truck and a bicycle.

Officials said that a woman was hit by a truck around 12:30 a.m. near SE 15th street and Air Depot boulevard.

According to authorities, the woman is expected to be okay.

There is currently no word on whether the truck driver was arrested, or the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.