3 dead, 2 injured as helicopter crashes into California home

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

An Arizona man named in court documents as a "person of interest" during the investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said he had met the shooter one time and sold him ammunition.

An Arizona man named in court documents as a "person of interest" during the investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said he had met the shooter one time and sold him ammunition.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

A Hawaii employee who sent an alert falsely warning of an incoming ballistic missile had problems performing his job but kept it for a decade.

A Hawaii employee who sent an alert falsely warning of an incoming ballistic missile had problems performing his job but kept it for a decade.

Hawaii worker who sent false alert had problems but kept job

Hawaii worker who sent false alert had problems but kept job

Michigan State University trustees have named a former governor as interim president as the school faces scathing criticism over former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Michigan State University trustees have named a former governor as interim president as the school faces scathing criticism over former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

A New Jersey township approved a settlement with a New York Orthodox Jewish group that sued them over a dispute over an eruv built in Mahwah last year.

A New Jersey township approved a settlement with a New York Orthodox Jewish group that sued them over a dispute over an eruv built in Mahwah last year.

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.

President Donald Trump's repeated clapping throughout his first State of the Union drew reactions from amusement to derision on social media.

President Donald Trump's repeated clapping throughout his first State of the Union drew reactions from amusement to derision on social media.

Officials say three people were killed and two more injured when a helicopter crashed into a home in a suburban Southern California neighborhood.

Officials say three people were killed and two more injured when a helicopter crashed into a home in a suburban Southern California neighborhood.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). Crews clean up near where a helicopter crashed into a house in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. The four-seat Robinson R44 crashed shortly after takeoff at John Wayne Airport, killing several people and injuring a fe...

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via AP). Family of the crash victims react upon speaking to a Newport Beach police officer and seeing the scene where several people were killed and others injured when a helicopter crashed into a home in Newport Bea...

(KABC-TV via AP). This still frame from video provided by KNBC-TV shows the wreckage of a Robinson R44 helicopter after it crashed into a home in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

(Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP). A woman who knows someone on a helicopter that crashed listens to a witness hoping to get information on any survivors near the scene in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Authorities say s...

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via AP). Police investigate the scene where several people were killed and others injured when a helicopter crashed into a home in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. The four-seat Robinson R44 went down i...

By AMY TAXIN and AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Three people were killed and two others were injured when a helicopter crashed into a house in a suburban Southern California neighborhood just a few minutes after taking off, officials said.

The helicopter crashed into the house with such force that it was barely recognizable. The crushed metal sat in a heap on the side of the house, its tail rotor sticking out of the roof of a nearby home and a 6-foot chunk landing in the street in front of yet another house.

"All of a sudden the house just shook and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, we're having an earthquake,'" said Marian Michaels, who lives behind the home in a gated community in Newport Beach where the helicopter crashed.

Roger Johnson was doing some woodwork when he heard the chopping sound of a helicopter's rotating blades and then a tremendous boom across the street.

"I turned to look out of the garage and that's when I see this piece of metal flying through the air and hitting a bush and garage door," Johnson said. "Then I heard someone scream - a real for-real horror scream, like something terrible had happened."

Johnson rushed to the wreckage and cautioned people to stop trying to pull out or move victims.

Four people were aboard the Robinson R44 helicopter when it went down. All four were among those killed or injured, and one person who was on the ground but outside of the house was also injured, Newport Beach fire and police officials said. They did not say which was which, or give any specifics about the injuries.

Audrey Ellis, who lives next to the house where the crash happened, was not home at the time but said her neighbors told her they were in the kitchen when the helicopter hit the bedroom of their house.

"It's so scary," Ellis said, adding that her neighbors weren't hurt. "I'm so thankful."

The aircraft had taken off from John Wayne Airport, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration. The airport is about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the crash site.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Messages seeking comment from Revolution Aviation, which is based at the airport and operated the helicopter, were not immediately returned.

The company offers helicopter and airplane classes, the use of aircraft for photography and video production as well as sightseeing flights.

Eric Spitzer of Spitzer Helicopter LLC, the aircraft's registered owner, told the Los Angeles Times that he had leased the R44 to Revolution Aviation since April 2016.

"I'm shocked because it just came out of getting updated avionics" a week ago, Spitzer said. He did not know exactly what that work entailed but said he paid for it.

Spitzer said that with three passengers aboard, the pilot was likely conducting a tour.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.