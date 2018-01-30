Albuquerque Officer Who Adopted Addicted Baby Honored At SOTU

Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Aurora Lora has submitted her resignation, a district spokesperson announced Tuesday.More >>
Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Aurora Lora has submitted her resignation, a district spokesperson announced Tuesday.More >>
Elementary students in Elk City just became a lot safer, as another tornado season looms around the corner. Elk City Schools have consolidated three elementary schools into a brand new facility, that includes a 5,000 square foot safe room.More >>
Elementary students in Elk City just became a lot safer, as another tornado season looms around the corner. Elk City Schools have consolidated three elementary schools into a brand new facility, that includes a 5,000 square foot safe room.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.