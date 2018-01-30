Activists highlight the poor as rich party at Super Bowl

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Activists in Minnesota are using the spectacle of the Super Bowl to speak out against police brutality, racism and corporate greed.

California officials will take a detailed look at the possibility of creating a taxpayer-backed bank to handle what could be billions of dollars from the state's legal marijuana industry.

The Federal Communications Commission says that human error and inadequate safeguards were to blame for a mistakenly sent missile alert and delay in correcting the alert sent to phones.

Hawaii worker who sent false alert had problems but kept job

Judges in Las Vegas have ordered the release of search warrant records and autopsy reports related to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with some information to be redacted.

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs America.

A federal judge is pushing the opioid industry and governments that have sued it to reach a settlement in the hope that it would begin to solve the nation's opioid-addiction crisis.

O.J. Simpson owes the family of Fred Goldman more than $70 million from a 1997 wrongful death judgment and a lawyer for the Goldmans says the former football star should use his profits from autographs to settle his debt.

Gymnastics doctor to be confronted again by victims in Michigan courtroom.

Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour says he will pay a fine after being arrested with a loaded handgun in his briefcase as he went through an airport security checkpoint.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Social activists say Minneapolis is turning into a playground for the rich during Super Bowl week, and critics are using the spectacle to rally against economic injustice such as the displacement of dozens of homeless people, and the police shootings of blacks that spawned player protests at some NFL games.

Activists say the Super Bowl represents the pinnacle of corporate greed with its expensive ticket prices, lavish parties and exclusive dinners. They note that as wealthy football fans are celebrating, dozens of homeless people are displaced because their shelter was inside the secure area around U.S. Bank Stadium.

"There is a full section of our community that sees the Super Bowl not as a party, but as a problem," said Jess Sundin, an organizer for a coalition of community groups who are speaking out against racism and corporate greed.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee says it's focused on putting on a safe and successful festival where all are welcome and everyone is respected. Super Bowl Live, one of the main attractions surrounding the game, is free and open to the public. The host committee has also used this opportunity to give out about $5 million in community grants - most to help children living in poverty and kids of color.

"We have worked with local public safety officials and community stakeholders for more than two years to create a welcoming environment ... and we invite all Minnesotans to come and share in the excitement," host committee spokesman Michael Howard said in a statement.

But local activists say the event makes the city inaccessible to most. Planned actions this week include a march and rally outside U.S. Bank Stadium before Sunday's game to protest corporate greed and racism. The Minneapolis chapter of Black Lives Matter also plans rallies to demand renter's rights, living wages and the renewal of a program to protect young immigrants from deportation.

One group called Take a Knee Nation is holding a two-day conference against police violence.

The Minneapolis area has seen some high-profile police shootings in recent years, including the 2016 killing of Philando Castile by a St. Anthony officer and the 2017 killing of Justine Damond in Minneapolis. Take a Knee Nation organizer Mel Reeves said the conference is designed to educate people about race, police violence and the right to protest.

Mothers who have lost their children to police violence, including Castile's mother Valerie, will speak. Student athletes who have suffered consequences for taking a knee will also be part of the conference.

Reeves said the event is an outgrowth of what former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick started last season when he knelt during the national anthem to bring more attention to the killings of black men by police officers. The protests spread this season after Kaepernick was unable to sign on with another team.

Reeves said his group wants police who harm citizens to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and he called for all police shooting cases nationwide to be re-opened.

"One of these days we are going to have a more equitable society," Reeves said. "It's going to happen. But you sure won't get it if you don't ask for it."

The Take a Knee Nation conference will be held Saturday and Sunday and end with a rally outside U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Minneapolis area has a history of vigorous protests, including some that have shut down interstates in the wake of Castile's shooting. While community organizers say they aren't planning any disruptions during Super Bowl week, Miski Noor of the Minneapolis chapter of Black Lives Matter said "we're not discouraging anyone from pursuing a different way forward."

Noor said the Super Bowl has put marginalized communities in danger and highlights the militarization of police departments.

"They're calling it a national security event," Noor said. "It's a national security crisis that they created without our consent."

While activists demand an end to police violence, Sundin said the coalition is also calling for economic justice, noting that Super Bowl ticket holders will be the only riders allowed to use the light rail on game day for security purposes. Local riders are instead being offered free bus service.

"We don't want our cities to be playgrounds for billionaires," Sundin said.

Some activists are also calling for changes to team names that some find offensive.

Clyde Bellecourt, co-founder of the American Indian Movement, was among those who protested the 1992 Super Bowl in Minneapolis, when the Washington Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills. He is still calling for the Redskins name to be changed.

His group plans to rally Thursday outside an invite-only dinner for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league's other team owners. He'll also be part of Sunday's rallies.

"We always hope that we have a great peaceful demonstration to educate people, but we're not backing down. We're not going to let anybody push us around," Bellecourt said. "The whole world is going to be watching what happens here on Super Bowl day ... there can never be a better time to do what we're doing."

