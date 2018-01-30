Ex-Mississippi Gov. Barbour arrested with gun at airport

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

California officials will take a detailed look at the possibility of creating a taxpayer-backed bank to handle what could be billions of dollars from the state's legal marijuana industry.

California officials will take a detailed look at the possibility of creating a taxpayer-backed bank to handle what could be billions of dollars from the state's legal marijuana industry.

The Federal Communications Commission says that human error and inadequate safeguards were to blame for a mistakenly sent missile alert and delay in correcting the alert sent to phones.

The Federal Communications Commission says that human error and inadequate safeguards were to blame for a mistakenly sent missile alert and delay in correcting the alert sent to phones.

Hawaii worker who sent false alert had problems but kept job

Hawaii worker who sent false alert had problems but kept job

Judges in Las Vegas have ordered the release of search warrant records and autopsy reports related to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with some information to be redacted.

Judges in Las Vegas have ordered the release of search warrant records and autopsy reports related to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with some information to be redacted.

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs America.

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs America.

A federal judge is pushing the opioid industry and governments that have sued it to reach a settlement in the hope that it would begin to solve the nation's opioid-addiction crisis.

A federal judge is pushing the opioid industry and governments that have sued it to reach a settlement in the hope that it would begin to solve the nation's opioid-addiction crisis.

O.J. Simpson owes the family of Fred Goldman more than $70 million from a 1997 wrongful death judgment and a lawyer for the Goldmans says the former football star should use his profits from autographs to settle his debt.

O.J. Simpson owes the family of Fred Goldman more than $70 million from a 1997 wrongful death judgment and a lawyer for the Goldmans says the former football star should use his profits from autographs to settle...

Gymnastics doctor to be confronted again by victims in Michigan courtroom.

Gymnastics doctor to be confronted again by victims in Michigan courtroom.

Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour says he will pay a fine after being arrested with a loaded handgun in his briefcase as he went through an airport security checkpoint.

Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour says he will pay a fine after being arrested with a loaded handgun in his briefcase as he went through an airport security checkpoint.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.

Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In a July 18, 2016 file photo, former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour speaks during first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Barbour says he will pay a fine after being arrested with a loaded ...

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour said he will pay a fine after being arrested with a loaded handgun in his briefcase as he went through an airport security checkpoint in early January.

Barbour - Republican National Committee chairman in the mid-1990s and governor from 2004-12 - told The Associated Press on Tuesday he was trying to board a flight Jan. 2 from Jackson to Washington, D.C. He said he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

"This was absentmindedness and nobody's fault but mine," said Barbour, 70, who lives in Mississippi and frequently travels to the nation's capital for his job as a lobbyist.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said a TSA officer working at an X-ray machine at a checkpoint at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport spotted a .38-caliber revolver, loaded with five bullets, in a passenger's carry-on bag. TSA contacted airport police, who arrested the passenger.

The TSA would not release the passenger's name, but Farbstein confirmed it was a former governor, and Barbour confirmed to AP that he was that passenger.

Barbour said he did not dispute Farbstein's use of the word "arrest," though he said he was not handcuffed and no mug shot photo was taken. Barbour described the TSA officers and the airport police as "very nice but very professional."

"They did exactly what they should have done, which was treat me like anybody else," Barbour said.

The fine for having a loaded firearm at an airport checkpoint begins at $3,920, according to a TSA website .

AP filed a public records request with the Jackson airport authority Jan. 24, seeking a copy of a police report from the Jan. 2 incident. State law gives a government seven working days to respond, and the airport had not done so by Tuesday.

Barbour said the gun was confiscated and he then boarded his flight to Washington.

"Next time, I'll be more observant about getting stuff out of my briefcase," he said.

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.