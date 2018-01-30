Metro Family Mourns Loss Of Daughter, Grandmother In Fire

A house fire Monday morning in Northwest OKC has taken another tragic turn.

A house in the 1600 block of Northwest 1st Street in Oklahoma City is now charred black. It was home to five kids and their parents.

On Monday morning, firefighters flooded the street. One after another, they found some family members who barely escaped the fire. Three children, their mom and dad made it out with no injuries.

A teenage daughter and son and a grandmother who was visiting were taken to the hospital.

Calletana Munoz was taken to Integris Baptist Medical Center. She died at the hospital on Monday afternoon.

The children were flown to a hospital in Dallas, where 13-year-old Lisette Munoz succumbed to her injuries.

Angel Munoz, 15, is still alive and recovering.

Lydia Lucas, a cousin of their father, was in tears outside the home on Tuesday. She was standing there, holding a donation jar. The family was living on a single-income. They had no insurance on their house.

Lydia said seeing Lisette and Calletana at the hospital was heartbreaking. Their burns were severe. The three victims were sleeping in the same room when the fire started.

Donation bins are being placed around town to collect money for the family. A GoFundMe page has also been created. Click the link if you would like to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/family-friend-lost-mom-home.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says there have been 11 fire fatalities so far in 2018. It’s only thirty days into the new year, and it already exceeds the total number of fire deaths in 2017.

Firefighters want to remind Oklahoma City residents that they offer free smoke alarms to residents. Citizens can call their local fire station, and a firefighter will come install the smoke alarm.