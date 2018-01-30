Police Release Body Cam Video Of Metro Club Brawl

Gary Minter tried to help club security break up the melee but ended up on the other end of a beer bottle.

Oklahoma City police released body camera video of officers responding to a fight at Graham’s Country Club. Witnesses told police the fight broke out on the hip hop side of the club.

The body cam video shows officer’s working to subdue club patrons outside. The video also shows several fights that spilled out into the club’s entryway.

One officer had to subdue a patron with pepper spray and another responding officer was assaulted by a clubgoer.

“It was just wild,” said Gary Minter, witness. “Like out of nowhere, exactly like a movie. Like a Jackie Chan movie or something.”

Minter recalls seeing 15 to 20 people fighting. He tried to help club security break up the melee, but ended up on the other end of a beer bottle.

“I see the broken part of the beer bottle coming straight at me,” said Minter. “And ended up getting me in the face.”

Minter was taken to the hospital with a large gash on the side of his face. He said he is lucky he was not hurt worse and does not plan on going back to the club anytime soon.

“It was crazy,” said Minter. “All I tried to do was break it up and get my dance on you know?”

Police were able to get the crowd under control and more than one person was taken to jail.

“There were several people who were arrested on disorderly conduct or similar charges,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.