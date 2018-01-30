Several Fire Crews Battling Structure, Wildfire In Edmond

Several different fire departments are battling a large structure and grass fire in Edmond, Oklahoma

Firefighters are responding to the blaze in the area of Waterloo and Glenn Drive, just west of I-35.

Another LARGE grass fire less than a mile west of I-35 on Waterloo Road (Oklahoma/Logan county line). Large, black smoke plume showing up clearly on our skycams and NextGen LIVE. @valcastor and @jimintheair on en route. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/03JPP2jora — Matt Mahler (@themahler) January 30, 2018

At least one home is a total loss, plus vehicles and outbuildings are completely engulfed in flames.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.

