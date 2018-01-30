Several Fire Crews Battle Structure, Wildfire In Edmond

Several different fire departments battled a large structure and grass fire in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Firefighters are responding to the blaze in the area of Waterloo and Glenn Drive, just west of I-35.

Another LARGE grass fire less than a mile west of I-35 on Waterloo Road (Oklahoma/Logan county line). Large, black smoke plume showing up clearly on our skycams and NextGen LIVE. @valcastor and @jimintheair on en route. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/03JPP2jora — Matt Mahler (@themahler) January 30, 2018

At least one home is a total loss, plus vehicles and outbuildings were completely engulfed in flames.

After two hours, firefighters are still hitting hot spots.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.

