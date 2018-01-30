Oklahoma City schools superintendent submits resignation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma City schools superintendent submits resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The superintendent of Oklahoma's largest school district has submitted a letter of resignation less than a week after complaining on social media about the school board.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Superintendent Aurora Lora submitted her resignation "with mixed emotions."

A date for her resignation wasn't released.

Board Chair Paula Lewis said in a statement that the board will meet Tuesday night as previously scheduled. District spokeswoman Beth Harrison says the meeting was called to discuss Lora's job performance.

The Oklahoman has reported that shortly before midnight Jan. 23 Lora posted on Facebook that "When you have 8 bosses, there is always at least one that wants to make you feel worthless" and with no value.

The school board includes eight members. Lora later apologized and the posts were deleted.

