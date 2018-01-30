WB SH 51 In Payne County Closed Due To Wildfire

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the westbound lanes of State Highway 51 is now closed due to a grass fire.

OHP says the fire spread from the median to the field on the north side of the road, just east of I-35.

According to News 9 streetscope, about 90 acres have burned.

Firefighters from multiple crews, including Stillwater and Coyle are battling the blaze.

Stay with News 9 for updates.