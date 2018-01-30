Multiple Fire Crews Battle Wildfire In Payne County

Mulitple fire crews are battling a wildfire in Payne County, Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from Stillwater, Orlando and Coyle have gained control of the blaze that started near the westbound lanes of State Highway 51, east of I-35 just before 1:00 p.m.

OHP says the fire spread from the median to the field on the north side of the road, and crews had to close the westbound lanes for about an hour.

According to News 9 streetscope, over 100 acres have burned.

Stay with News 9 for updates.