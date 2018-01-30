OKC, Spencer Crews Respond To Wildfire

Crews are responding to a small grass fire in Spencer.

Oklahoma City and Spencer fire crews are responding to a wildfire in Spencer, Oklahoma.

The blaze started in the 5400 block of Sunset Terrace around 12:30 p.m., and is threatening structures.

At this time, there's no word yet on what sparked the fire. No injuries have been reported.

