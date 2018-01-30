Poultry in motion: Bill targets owners of trespassing fowl

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

The New Hampshire Legislature is considering a bill that would make trespassing fowl a violation, not for the bird, but for its owners.

The New Hampshire Legislature is considering a bill that would make trespassing fowl a violation, not for the bird, but for its owners.

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

James Franco's former high school has taken down a mural he painted after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the actor-director.

James Franco's former high school has taken down a mural he painted after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the actor-director.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

The oldest nuclear power plant in the United States will shut down this October, more than a year ahead of schedule.

The oldest nuclear power plant in the United States will shut down this October, more than a year ahead of schedule.

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Why did the chicken cross the road? And did it have permission?

The New Hampshire Legislature is considering a bill that would make trespassing fowl a violation, not for the chicken, but for its owners. Under the proposal, anyone who knowingly, recklessly or negligently allows their domestic fowl to enter someone else's property without permission can be convicted of a violation if the birds damage crops or property

The law already makes such trespassing illegal when it comes to sheep, goats, cows, horses or pigs, and the bill's sponsor says fowl shouldn't be exempt.

While a constituent's frustration with a neighbor's ducks spurred the legislation, Loudon Republican Rep. Michael Moffett told a House Committee on Tuesday he also has heard from a man who claims his neighbor has used chickens as a "form of harassment and provocation."

"It does come down to property rights, which is important," Moffett said. "People, wherever you live, should be free from having your property invaded or encroached upon by animals or birds from neighboring property who are not being taken care of.

"You've heard the saying, 'birds of feather flock together,' which is fine, but a lot of us don't think it's fine when flock they together onto a neighbor's property and wreak havoc."

Committee members raised questions including whether the proposal would apply to someone who has a duck pond for domestic ducks but also attracts wild ducks.

"How do we determine whether it's a wild duck or a domestic duck that's going across the property?" said Rep. Larry Laflamme, D-Berlin.

"Chickens are clearly domesticated, ducks are kinda a gray area," Moffett said.

Earl Tuson, a Loudon vegetable farmer who does not raise fowl, opposed the bill, saying the current law was clearly directed at livestock that, unlike chickens and ducks, could cause considerable damage. He said the bill could lead to further harassment of farmers by neighbors who don't understand agriculture.

"Farms across the state are increasingly coming into closer contact with residential development, and the occupants of those developments are frequently unaware of normal and customary agricultural activities," he said. "Everyone loves eating bacon until they move into next to the pig farm."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.