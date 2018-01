A woman was taken into custody Tuesday after she smashed windows and threatened employees at a SE Oklahoma City Taco Bell, according to police.

Officers said the woman, whose name has not been released, was swinging a crowbar and broke windows at the Taco Bell at I-35 and Southeast 29th St. The suspect then went into the fast food restaurant and threatened employees with the crowbar before going back outside, according to authorities.

The woman was taken into custody without incident, police said.