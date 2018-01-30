2 killed in multiple-vehicle wreck in central Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

2 killed in multiple-vehicle wreck in central Oklahoma

GOLDSBY, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed in a wreck involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 35 in central Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened Monday on I-35 near Goldsby, about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City. According to a preliminary report, a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Edgar Resendiz of Purcell crashed into a tractor-trailer that had slowed down because of traffic.

A third vehicle then crashed into Resendiz's vehicle.

The highway patrol says Resendiz died in the crash, along with a passenger, 26-year-old Vanessa Felipe of Purcell. A 2-year-old boy who was in a car seat in their vehicle was not injured.

