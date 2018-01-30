Crews Respond To Accident Involving Semi In Logan Co. - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crews Respond To Accident Involving Semi In Logan Co.

Posted: Updated:
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Emergency crews are responding to a reported accident on state highway 74 and state and state highway 33 in Logan County. 

According to report, the accident involved a semi truck and victims have potentially been ejected from their vehicles. 

Medical helicopters are in route. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available. 

