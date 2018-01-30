2 Transported To Hospital After Accident In Logan County

Two people were transported to the hospital after emergency crews responded to an accident in Logan County.

According to the report, the accident involved a collision between a semi truck and a tow truck near State Highway 74 and State Highway 33.

The tow truck was towing a car during the accident.

One driver was transported to Mercy, and the other to St. Anthony. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

