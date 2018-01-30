North Texas Man Critical After Beach Sand Tunnel Collapses On Him

Emergency crews had to be called in to rescue a North Texas man who became trapped when a sand tunnel collapsed on him on a Florida beach.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue Sgt. Lucas Smith tells the Florida Times-Union crews found Irving-resident Lee Goggin under almost three feet of sand in a dug-out hole next to the dunes on Sunday near Crescent Beach.

Officials said crews had to remove several feet of sand and that when they reached Goggin he was in cardiac arrest.

Goggin, a personal trainer at a gym in Dallas, is married and the father of three children. CBS 11 News learned his wife was recording video on her cell phone as he dug the hole. She reportedly saw the sand collapse and screamed for help.

Friends and co-workers speak fondly of Goggin,

“He’s a big kid. He loves people. He loves to hang out. He’s the type of guy – if your car breaks down in the parking lot, he’s probably going to be the first one out helping you,” said friend Kegan Corkill.

Goggin, who was on vacation with his extended family, remains in critical condition at a Florida hospital.

According to local sheriffs office, The sister reported that he was under the sand for about one minute before they called the fire/rescue. Rescue crews say they removed between 3 and 4 feet of compacted sand before finding the top of his head @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/Ne83FGMHWe — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoCBS11) January 29, 2018

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)