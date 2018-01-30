North Texas Man Critical After Beach Sand Tunnel Collapses On Hi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

North Texas Man Critical After Beach Sand Tunnel Collapses On Him

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

Emergency crews had to be called in to rescue a North Texas man who became trapped when a sand tunnel collapsed on him on a Florida beach.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue Sgt. Lucas Smith tells the Florida Times-Union crews found Irving-resident Lee Goggin under almost three feet of sand in a dug-out hole next to the dunes on Sunday near Crescent Beach.

Officials said crews had to remove several feet of sand and that when they reached Goggin he was in cardiac arrest.

Goggin, a personal trainer at a gym in Dallas, is married and the father of three children. CBS 11 News learned his wife was recording video on her cell phone as he dug the hole. She reportedly saw the sand collapse and screamed for help.

Friends and co-workers speak fondly of Goggin,

“He’s a big kid. He loves people. He loves to hang out. He’s the type of guy – if your car breaks down in the parking lot, he’s probably going to be the first one out helping you,” said friend Kegan Corkill. 

Goggin, who was on vacation with his extended family, remains in critical condition at a Florida hospital.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.