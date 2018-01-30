Historic Las Vegas neon signs set to shine bright once again

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Dozens neon signs that once drew in visitors to some of Las Vegas' most iconic casino-hotels and other venues will shine again under the night sky.

Child development experts and advocates are urging Facebook to pull the plug on its new messaging app aimed at kids under 13.

Backers of Kansas' incoming Republican governor expect his elevation to boost his chances of keeping the job after this year's elections.

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'.

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive by their parents had attended a California college for years but apparently never told anyone about his life at home.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

A report from critics of Airbnb says the vacation rental website is driving up rental prices and reducing housing availability in New York City.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - As Frank Sinatra asks Lady Luck to stick around, the neon red lights of one of Las Vegas' most famous towering signs appear to dance under the night sky, revealing a beating heart and the rest of the marquee of a famed casino-hotel. Other rusted, dusted and broken neon signs in a large gravel lot ringed by a security wall appear to light up with neon not seen for decades as other classic tunes play in the background.

But these former landmarks of Sin City are missing light bulbs and some of the remaining are cracked or hang by a wire. They have not being restored and are not plugged to a power outlet. Augmented reality tests last week made it look like many of the city's famed neon signs are burning brightly again.

Forty neon signs that once drew visitors to some of Las Vegas' most iconic casino-hotels and other venues will shine again for the public starting Thursday night at the Neon Museum, but not a single one of their lights will truly be on. The unrestored marquees, worn by the beating sun and twisted by desert winds, are being brought back to life thanks to projection mapping, a type of augmented reality created by projecting life-like digital animations of the signs onto the hulking metal.

"We are combining art, history and technology in this space," said Neon Museum president and chief executive officer Rob McCoy.

He added: "This is Las Vegas as it was. It is very emotional. Even people who don't live here, but live around the United States or around the world, they all have in their heads a romantic image of Las Vegas, and it's usually that vintage, neon Las Vegas."

The signs on display include the Golden Nugget, Lady Luck, Binion's Horseshoe and the first four futuristic-looking letters of the Stardust because the sign at the museum is missing the "dust" part of it.

The 30-minute immersive experience presented after sunset allows visitors to walk freely around the outdoor gallery and get close to the signs. A soundtrack that includes Elvis Presley's "Night Life," ''Mr. Sandman" by The Chordettes and Ella Fitzgerald's "I'm Beginning to See The Light" plays in tandem with each sign that is illuminated.

Neon signs were introduced to the United States at the 1893 World Fair in Chicago. But no city embraced the luminous tube lights quite like Las Vegas. Dozens of those now-retired signs are housed at the museum but not all remain functional, leaving it up to visitors to imagine what the marquees looked like decades ago. Restoring the signs can cost tens of thousands of dollars each so using projection mapping is a cheaper process to show what they once looked like lighted up.

Digital artist and designer Craig Winslow used photos, drone video and other references to digitally recreate each sign, bulb by bulb. He then used a scanning process to determine the precise placement of eight projectors to ensure the alignment of the content with the bulbs, rusted metal and tubes of the signs.

"There are moments here where there's no bulb, but I've created a digital bulb that is in its place," Winslow said. "From far away it just looks like the sign is lit. You get up closer, and you realize all these are broken or there are missing bulbs or hanging bulbs."

As the Binion's horseshoe flickers in shades of gold and red, Dean Martin croons "I Love Vegas." Meanwhile, Presley's "Viva Las Vegas" blasts as the set of the Stardust letters shine.

Historical footage of this gambling oasis will also be projected onto the signs, showing Liberace playing the piano and gamblers playing table games.

"Whether they come by car, rail or circle the city and dropping by plane, their eyes pop wide open with their first glimpse of Las Vegas," a historical narration plays right before the signs begin to light up. "A city whose head is wreathed in garlands of neon signs, and a city of storybook west."

