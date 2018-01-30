New Kansas governor faces wild race, possible spoiler's help

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Dozens neon signs that once drew in visitors to some of Las Vegas' most iconic casino-hotels and other venues will shine again under the night sky.

Child development experts and advocates are urging Facebook to pull the plug on its new messaging app aimed at kids under 13.

Backers of Kansas' incoming Republican governor expect his elevation to boost his chances of keeping the job after this year's elections.

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'.

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs America.

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive by their parents had attended a California college for years but apparently never told anyone about his life at home.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

A report from critics of Airbnb says the vacation rental website is driving up rental prices and reducing housing availability in New York City.

By JOHN HANNA

AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Backers of Kansas' incoming governor expect his elevation to boost his chances of keeping the job after this year's elections while many Democrats are more worried about a high-profile independent candidate becoming a spoiler that mostly helps the GOP.

Republican Jeff Colyer is scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday afternoon, moving from lieutenant governor to replace outgoing GOP Gov. Sam Brownback, who is stepping down for an ambassador's post. Colyer's supporters believe he'll now be free to distance himself from his unpopular predecessor in what is already a wild race for governor this year.

Democrats doubt it, given Colyer's seven years as Brownback's loyal No. 2. Instead, a big issue for them is whether Kansas City-area businessman Greg Orman's campaign for governor as an independent siphons enough votes from the Democratic nominee to allow even an unpopular Republican to win.

"He's going to pull votes from the Democratic side," said Tom Witt, a party activist and executive director of the LGBT-rights group Equality Kansas. "It would be more challenging for a Democratic candidate in a three-way race."

Colyer, a 57-year-old physician who does both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, launched his campaign for a full, four-year term as governor last summer, shortly after President Donald Trump nominated Brownback as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The race for governor has more than 20 prospective candidates, including a dozen Republicans.

Brownback already was term-limited after winning re-election in 2014. His popularity waned as state budget problems persisted following aggressive income tax cuts he championed in 2012 and 2013. Legislators rolled back most of those cuts last year.

"It's hard to escape the very real sentiment that most Kansans have that it's time to move on from this administration," said former state Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty, one of the four leading Democratic candidates for governor.

Colyer's supporters contend that as governor, he is likely to distance himself from Brownback by giving his administration a more open, approachable tone. It's not clear whether Colyer will significantly break with Brownback's policies.

"But I think he'll do things different," said state Rep. Dan Hawkins, a conservative Wichita Republican backing Colyer.

Colyer faces a tough challenge on the right from Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the former vice chairman of Trump's now-disbanded commission on voter fraud. Kobach, who has a solid base among conservatives, sees himself as the race's fiscal hawk and is criticizing a plan from Brownback to boost spending on public schools and rely only on growing revenues to cover it.

"He will have to defend it now," Kobach said of Colyer.

Democrats see both Colyer and Kobach as far-right conservatives who are likely to alienate GOP moderates and unaffiliated voters.

Orman strongly disputes arguments that he's destined only to help the GOP nominee. He said many voters affiliated with both parties are unhappy and ready for a nonpartisan problem solver, giving him a clear path to victory down the political center.

He said during a recent interview that many discontented voters continue to pick partisan nominees at the polls because there's no independent with "a viable pathway to win" and people want their votes to matter.

Orman is giving what he describes as a campaign kickoff speech Wednesday evening in the Kansas City area - only hours after Colyer is sworn in. Orman received national attention in 2014 for running as an independent challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts and receiving nearly 43 percent of the vote after the Democratic nominee dropped out.

In considering Democrats' angst, he said, "Why is that my problem?"

"If for some reason the idea of more choices for voters appears to be bad for one party or the other, you know, I think that just means they need better candidates," he said.

Some Democratic legislators contend Orman's influence on the race depends on who emerges from both primaries. Another leading Democratic contender, state Sen. Laura Kelly, of Topeka, said even with Orman in the race against her, "We'll be fine."

Yet other Democrats worry about Colyer remaining governor or Kobach succeeding him if Orman makes a strong enough showing.

"He has the potential to be the spoiler," said Democratic state Rep. John Carmichael, of Wichita.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apjdhanna .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.