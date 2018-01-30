US Supreme Court refuses to stop Texas execution

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Activists in Minnesota are using the spectacle of the Super Bowl to speak out against police brutality, racism and corporate greed.

Activists in Minnesota are using the spectacle of the Super Bowl to speak out against police brutality, racism and corporate greed.

California officials will take a detailed look at the possibility of creating a taxpayer-backed bank to handle what could be billions of dollars from the state's legal marijuana industry.

California officials will take a detailed look at the possibility of creating a taxpayer-backed bank to handle what could be billions of dollars from the state's legal marijuana industry.

The Federal Communications Commission says that human error and inadequate safeguards were to blame for a mistakenly sent missile alert and delay in correcting the alert sent to phones.

The Federal Communications Commission says that human error and inadequate safeguards were to blame for a mistakenly sent missile alert and delay in correcting the alert sent to phones.

Judges in Las Vegas have ordered the release of search warrant records and autopsy reports related to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with some information to be redacted.

Judges in Las Vegas have ordered the release of search warrant records and autopsy reports related to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with some information to be redacted.

A federal judge is pushing the opioid industry and governments that have sued it to reach a settlement in the hope that it would begin to solve the nation's opioid-addiction crisis.

A federal judge is pushing the opioid industry and governments that have sued it to reach a settlement in the hope that it would begin to solve the nation's opioid-addiction crisis.

O.J. Simpson owes the family of Fred Goldman more than $70 million from a 1997 wrongful death judgment and a lawyer for the Goldmans says the former football star should use his profits from autographs to settle his debt.

O.J. Simpson owes the family of Fred Goldman more than $70 million from a 1997 wrongful death judgment and a lawyer for the Goldmans says the former football star should use his profits from autographs to settle...

Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour says he will pay a fine after being arrested with a loaded handgun in his briefcase as he went through an airport security checkpoint.

Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour says he will pay a fine after being arrested with a loaded handgun in his briefcase as he went through an airport security checkpoint.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

(Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP). This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows William Rayford, who is scheduled for execution Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend Carol Lynn Th...

By MICHAEL GRACZYK

Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday night rejected two appeals from a Texas death row inmate, clearing the way for his execution for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend while he already was on parole for killing his estranged wife.

William Rayford, 64, would be the nation's second inmate executed this year, both in Texas. He was convicted in the beating, stabbing and strangling death of 44-year-old Carol Lynn Thomas Hall.

Hall's body was found about 300 feet (91 meters) inside a drainage pipe behind her home in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas. Her 11-year-old son also was stabbed in the attack but survived, and he testified against Rayford.

Rayford's lawyers lost two appeals before the high court to halt the execution, which was scheduled for around 6 p.m. CST but was delayed until appeals were resolved.

They argued that his death sentence was tainted because his trail attorney in 2000 improperly introduced the subject of race as a factor in prison violence while questioning a prison expert during the punishment phase. Nadia Wood, a Dallas-based federal public defender, told the high court that in bringing it up, the trial lawyer implied "that people like Mr. Rayford - a black man - are the cause of the violence."

An assistant Texas attorney general, Jefferson Clendenin, disputed the argument, telling the justices that the witness never testified as an expert in rates of violence because he wasn't qualified to do so. Clendenin said none of the witness' trial testimony "even implied that African-Americans are more likely than others to be violent or that Rayford himself was a future danger."

In a second appeal to the justices late Tuesday afternoon after it was denied by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys argued a federal district judge improperly denied money for his lawyers to hire a forensics expert to examine whether Hall's slaying may not have qualified for a capital murder charge. They also said Rayford suffered brain damage from lead poisoning because he grew up near a toxic site and carried lead residue from old gunshot wounds.

Clendenin said evidence "more than established" Rayford kidnapped Hall while trying to kill her, supporting the capital murder charge. He said arguments about lead poisoning were based on a "vague, general and nebulous conclusion" by a defense expert.

Hall had known Rayford since they grew up in a Dallas housing project. Investigators said she had broken up with Rayford about two months before he entered her home on Nov. 16, 1999, using a key she didn't know he had. They argued and it turned violent.

Hall's son, Benjamin, testified at Rayford's trial that he suffered a punctured lung from a stab wound. He said he was hit on the head when he tried to protect his mother. He said he watched her run from the home with Rayford pursuing her. He said he saw Rayford carry his mother toward the drainage pipe where her body eventually was found.

Police responding to a call about the attack arrested Rayford at the scene. Hall's blood was on his face and clothing. He told an officer Hall could be found "in the hole ... up in the sewer, in the water."

Rayford also was convicted of murder in 1986 for fatally stabbing his estranged wife, Gail Rayford, in front of their four children. She had obtained a court order four days earlier to keep him away.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison for her slaying but was paroled after eight years under a former Texas law that allowed some prisoners to be released as the state struggled with prison crowding. He had been on parole for five years when Hall was killed.

Relatives said Hall was aware of his previous murder conviction when they became a couple and believed it was her Christian duty to give people second chances.

Another Texas prisoner is scheduled for execution this week. John David Battaglia, 62, of Dallas, was convicted in the May 2001 shooting deaths of his daughters, who were ages 6 and 9. His lethal injection is set for Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.