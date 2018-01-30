Report slams Airbnb in NYC for raising cost of housing

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

Grammy Awards serve up white roses and more subdued fashion

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

Gold! Treasure lost at sea in 1857 shipwreck goes on display

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Alex Azar sworn in as secretary of Health and Human Services

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Mark Ruffalo leads counter-event to Trump State of the Union

Dozens neon signs that once drew in visitors to some of Las Vegas' most iconic casino-hotels and other venues will shine again under the night sky.

Historic Las Vegas neon signs set to shine bright once again

Child development experts and advocates are urging Facebook to pull the plug on its new messaging app aimed at kids under 13.

Child experts: Just say 'no' to Facebook's kids app

Miami police have arrested a 7-year-old boy accused of hitting his teacher.

Backers of Kansas' incoming Republican governor expect his elevation to boost his chances of keeping the job after this year's elections.

New Kansas governor faces wild race, possible spoiler's help

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'.

Mark Ruffalo leads counter-event to Trump State of the Union

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs America.

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive by their parents had attended a California college for years but apparently never told anyone about his life at home.

Abused California sibling went to college, didn't seek help

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Texas inmate asking federal courts to keep him alive

A report from critics of Airbnb says the vacation rental website is driving up rental prices and reducing housing availability in New York City.

Report slams Airbnb in NYC for raising cost of housing

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A report from critics of Airbnb says the vacation rental website is driving up rental prices and reducing housing availability in New York City.

The analysis published Monday comes from a researcher at McGill University in Montreal and was commissioned by the Hotel Trades Council, a hotel worker union. Several local neighborhood organizations were co-sponsors.

The report finds that Airbnb listings have removed between 7,000 and 13,500 housing units from circulation in the past three years and increased the city's median rent by $380 a year.

Officials have tried to combat illegal listings with fines for property owners.

Airbnb says many everyday New Yorkers use its site to temporarily rent space to make extra money. The company disputed the findings of Tuesday's report and says the study's methodology is flawed.

