Mark Ruffalo leads counter-event to Trump State of the Union

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.

Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

Grammy Awards serve up white roses and more subdued fashion

Grammy Awards serve up white roses and more subdued fashion

Miami police have arrested a 7-year-old boy accused of hitting his teacher.

Miami police have arrested a 7-year-old boy accused of hitting his teacher.

Cleveland Indians taking divisive Chief Wahoo logo off game jerseys and caps, starting in 2019 season.

Cleveland Indians taking divisive Chief Wahoo logo off game jerseys and caps, starting in 2019 season.

Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.

Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.

Police look at phone records for clues in jealousy shooting

Police look at phone records for clues in jealousy shooting

The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.

The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.

US taking step toward finally tracking how living kidney donors fare for decades.

US taking step toward finally tracking how living kidney donors fare for decades.

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

California public universities would be required to offer medication abortion on all 34 campuses under legislation approved in the state Senate.

California public universities would be required to offer medication abortion on all 34 campuses under legislation approved in the state Senate.

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'.

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'.

Mark Ruffalo leads counter-event to Trump State of the Union

Mark Ruffalo leads counter-event to Trump State of the Union

A murder trial is underway for a woman accused of deliberately driving off a cliff in Hawaii and killing her identical twin sister.

A murder trial is underway for a woman accused of deliberately driving off a cliff in Hawaii and killing her identical twin sister.

Trial starts for woman charged with killing her twin

Trial starts for woman charged with killing her twin

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). Andra Day, left, and Common performs during the "People's State of the Union" event at The Town Hall in New York, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gestures during the "People's State of the Union" event at The Town Hall in New York, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the "People's State of the Union" event at The Town Hall in New York, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). Mark Ruffalo shows his T-shirt reading "We are all dreamers" during the "People's State of the Union" event at The Town Hall in New York, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as "The People's State of the Union."

Monday's event was planned in response to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

It was held at The Town Hall, a historic venue founded as a meeting spot for suffragists more than 90 years ago.

Speakers included Mark Ruffalo, Kathy Najimy, John Leguizamo and Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh). Andra Day and Common sang their Grammy- and Oscar-nominated song "Stand Up for Something" from the film "Marshall."

Hosts of the event included unions, organizers of the Women's March and Planned Parenthood.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.