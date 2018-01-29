Blockbuster Trade: Griffin Dealt To Detroit

Former Oklahoma star and five-time All-Star Blake Griffin is on the move, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj reports the L.A. Clippers have traded Griffin to the Detroit Pistons for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic and a pair of draft picks.

Griffin averages 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season and he’s added threes to his repertoire – hitting 34 percent with the Clips. He signed a $173 million contract extension with Los Angeles last summer and is making $29 million this season.

With Chris Paul’s defection to Houston and DeAndre Jordan likely to bolt in free agency this summer, the Clippers appear to be in full blow-up mode despite being just a game out of the eighth seed in the West.