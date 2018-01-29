Philly Eagle Cheese Steak Sliders - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Philly Eagle Cheese Steak Sliders

Ingredients:

  • 12 mini French rolls, sliced in half
  • 2 pounds thinly sliced/shaved steak or Steakums
  • 2 green peppers, sliced thin
  • 2 onions, sliced thin
  • 2 cups mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Salt & pepper
  • Cheez Whiz
  • 1/4 cup beer

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet, with 2-3 tablespoon olive oil bring to medium high heat and sauté the onions, green peppers, and garlic till browned.
  2. Remove the veggies from the pan and set aside.
  3. Season the meat with salt/pepper and garlic powder on both sides.
  4. Add more olive oil to pan and sauté the steak till browned.
  5. While the meat is cooking warm the Chex whiz and beer in a small sauce pan.

To assemble the sandwiches:

Place pepper and meat mixture on the roll and smear the roll with Cheez sauce and place top on sandwich.

Repeat and keep warm in the oven till you are ready to serve. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
