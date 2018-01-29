Patriot Cream Pie Cups - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Patriot Cream Pie Cups



Patriot Cream Pie Cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound cake loaf
  • 1 Instant vanilla pudding
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla paste
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk (not low-fat)
  • 1/2 cup whipped cream
  • 1 1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips.
  • Small clear cups

Directions:

  1. In a medium sized bowl, stir together the pudding mix and whole milk.
  2. Place a piece of plastic wrap over the top and chill for 30 minutes.
  3. While the pudding is chilling whip the cream till stiff peaks form.
  4. Slice the pound cake into ½-inch slices.
  5. Cut the pound cake to fit into the bottom of the cup.

To make the pastry cream:

  1. Stir in the vanilla paste and fold in the whipped cream till combined.
  2. Add a dollop of the pastry cream on top of the cake.
  3. Then add another slice of cake on top.

To make chocolate ganache:

  1. In a small saucepan over very low heat met the chocolate and stir in the whipped cream till the sauce is thick.
  2. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly.
  3. Spoon the ganache onto the top of the cake. 

