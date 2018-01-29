Teen Arrested For Metro Robbery Spree

Members of the Oklahoma City gangs unit arrested Izayah Jenkins, 19, in Norman over the weekend.

Members of the Oklahoma City gangs unit arrested Izayah Jenkins, 19, in Norman over the weekend. He is accused of robbing businesses in Oklahoma City, Moore and Midwest City.

The crime spree started at a convenience store on the southside of the metro. The store owner Joe Youssef said Jenkins had his face covered and his hands were covered with white socks when he came in Jan. 21.

“He coming in, give me all the money you have,” said Youssef. “I say you are serious or are you kidding me? He said ‘No I’m serious.’ I say if you are serious get out of my store you will get nothing.”

After seeing the suspect’s mugshot, Youssef recognized Jenkins as a customer.

“He’s came like two or three times before,” said Youssef.

Jenkins did not get away with any money from this store, so he tried a few more times.

Police said in all, the 19-year-old hit up the convenience store, a cell phone store and two hotels.

In video from a hotel in Moore, it appears Jenkins is holding up the place with a gun and has it covered with a sock.

“This is somebody who had become a serial armed robbery suspect,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “And committed several of them throughout the metro. He is off the streets.”

Detectives have also tied Jenkins to the Dec. 26 burglary of Wilshire Gun range. Three suspects were caught on video breaking into the place. Police said they got away with more than 20 guns worth thousands of dollars.

An arrest warrant reveals Jenkins drove Anthony Holland, 23; Davionce Holman,20; and Antwan Menifee, 20, to the business. All four men have been arrested, but the case is still under investigation.

“I will be so happy if this guy will be in jail forever,” said Youssef.

Detectives are working to see if Jenkins is tied to any other robberies in the metro.