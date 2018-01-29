Muskogee Mom Accused Of Smoking Meth While Pregnant - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News: Crime

Muskogee Mom Accused Of Smoking Meth While Pregnant

Posted: Updated:
Muskogee Jail photo of Juana Salinas Martenez Muskogee Jail photo of Juana Salinas Martenez
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

A Muskogee woman is charged with felony child neglect after authorities say her newborn son tested positive for methamphetamine. Juana Salinas Martenez, 23, admitted to smoking meth just a few days before giving birth, court records state.

Hospital staff said they tested Martenez's blood after she gave birth in December, and she was positive for meth. They informed the Department of Human Services, and a worker spoke to Martenez who said she had smoked the drug three days before delivering the infant, court records show.

Authorities say in early January, the infant was tested and was also positive for the drug.

Muskogee County District Attorney Orville Loge filed one count of felony child neglect for exposing the child in utero to methamphetamine.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.