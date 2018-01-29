Muskogee Mom Accused Of Smoking Meth While Pregnant

A Muskogee woman is charged with felony child neglect after authorities say her newborn son tested positive for methamphetamine. Juana Salinas Martenez, 23, admitted to smoking meth just a few days before giving birth, court records state.

Hospital staff said they tested Martenez's blood after she gave birth in December, and she was positive for meth. They informed the Department of Human Services, and a worker spoke to Martenez who said she had smoked the drug three days before delivering the infant, court records show.

Authorities say in early January, the infant was tested and was also positive for the drug.

Muskogee County District Attorney Orville Loge filed one count of felony child neglect for exposing the child in utero to methamphetamine.