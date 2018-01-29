Trial starts for woman charged with killing her twin

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week

Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

California public universities would be required to offer medication abortion on all 34 campuses under legislation approved in the state Senate.

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'.

A murder trial is underway for a woman accused of deliberately driving off a cliff in Hawaii and killing her identical twin sister.

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2016 file photo, Alexandria Duval walks into Albany County Court in Albany, N.Y. A murder trial is underway for Duval, accused of deliberately driving off a cliff in Hawaii and killing her identical ...

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A murder trial began Monday for a woman accused of deliberately driving off a cliff in Hawaii and killing her identical twin sister.

The 2016 crash was a tragic accident, Alexandria Duval's defense attorney, Birney Bervar said in his opening statement. There's reasonable doubt of any criminal behavior, he said.

Authorities described the 2016 crash as a hair-pulling fight over the steering wheel. The sisters, who were 38 at the time, were seen arguing on the narrow, winding Hana Highway on the island of Maui before their SUV plunged 200 feet over a cliff.

Anastasia Duval was in the passenger seat and was killed, and her sister Alexandria Duval was arrested. A judge later ordered Alexandria Duval released after finding no probable cause for a murder charge. She traveled to upstate New York and was arrested again months later in Albany after a grand jury indicted her.

Duval opted to have a judge instead of a jury decide the case. The judge is expected to reach a verdict this week.

Maui resident Chad Smith testified that while the women were passing him on the highway he could see them arguing. Smith, who was headed to a church, said he couldn't hear anything but the women looked angry. He had to swerve out of their way, he said.

The sisters, born Alison and Ann Dadow in the Utica, New York, area, operated popular yoga studios in Florida before they changed their names. They moved to Hawaii in 2015 from Utah.

Duval isn't expected to testify, Bervar said.

