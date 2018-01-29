Thunder To Target Bradley In Wake Of Roberson Injury? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder To Target Bradley In Wake Of Roberson Injury?

By Ben Smith, News9.com
By Ben Smith, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Will the Thunder look for another defensive wing with Andre Roberson shelved for the foreseeable future?

A prime candidate emerged on Monday when the Detroit Pistons made Avery Bradley available in trade talks.

Bradley might be a long shot, but the same was said about Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. The 27-year-old guard is a two-time All-Defensive Team selection and can stretch the floor offensively; he’s knocking down 38 percent of his threes this season.

He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer and while he’s making just $8.8 million this year, he’s likely to command an annual salary around $20 million this summer according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pistons have struggled of late, losing eight-straight and dropping to ninth in the East. Bradley missed Sunday’s game against the Cavs with a hamstring injury. He’s missed eight games to injuries this season and he’s never made it through a full 82-game season healthy.

But a chance to replace Roberson with another high-caliber, two-way wing has to intrigue Thunder GM Sam Presti. After all, Presti has already gone all in when he acquired a pair of All-Star forwards to play alongside Russell Westbrook. Would he give up promising rookie Terrance Ferguson as part of a package for Bradley?

