Thunder To Target Bradley In Wake Of Roberson Injury?

Russell Westbrook scored 37 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Philadelphia 76ers 122-112 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory.More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: Dean and Harolds talk about Andre Roberson’s injury, Thunder eighth straight victory, Senior Bowl recap, Coaching moves in Norman and Stillwater, and more.More >>
The Cowboys entered the game having won 10 of their last 11 games against Arkansas dating back to 1966. They appeared on their way to making it 11 of 12 on Saturday, but Arkansas used a 12-0 second-half run to take its first lead and then hold on in the closing seconds.More >>
