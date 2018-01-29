2 Dead, 1 Injured After 3-Car Crash Near Goldsby

One person has died and two other injured after 3-car crash near Goldsby.

Two people are dead and one other is in the hospital after a crash near Goldsby, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on northbound I-35 near SH-74 South around 10:45 a.m Monday, January 29.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash involved three vehicles, including a semi carrying fuel. OHP says 26-year-old Vanessa Felipe was confirmed dead at the scene, and two others were transported to a local hospital, including 26-year-old Edgar Resendiz.

OHP says Resendiz later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Due to the crash, crews closed the northbound lanes between SH-74 South and SH-9 West near Goldsby in McClain County for nearly four hours.

At this time, there’s no word yet on what caused. The name of the victim still in the hospital has not been released.

