1 Dead After 3-Car Crash Near Goldsby

One person has died and two others are in the hospital after a crash near Goldsby, Monday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on northbound I-35 near SH-74 South around 10:45 a.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash involved three vehicles, including a semi carrying fuel. OHP says one person was confirmed dead at the scene, and two others were transported to a local hospital.

Due to the crash, crews closed the northbound lanes between SH-74 South and SH-9 West near Goldsby in McClain County. Crews also say the northbound I-35 off-ramp to SH-9 West is also closed.

MCCLAIN CO- NB I-35 is closed between SH-74 South and SH-9 West near Goldsby due to an accident. Drivers must use an alternate route, such as US-77. https://t.co/Qlv3skBDEl — OKDOT (@OKDOT) January 29, 2018

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route, such as US-77.

At this time, there’s no word yet on what caused. The road closure is expected to last until 1 p.m. Monday.

