OCSO Identifies Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

The man killed in Sunday afternoon's fatal motorcycle crash has been identified, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office reported.

James Paul Blanchard, 54, of Edmond, died after he was involved in a head-on crash with a sport utility vehicle.

The driver of the SUV, John Gentry, 71, was driving westbound on Waterloo Road when it attempted to turn south onto Council Road. Blanchard was riding eastbound. As the SUV attempted to turn, Blanchard's motorcycle hit the SUV.

Blanchard died at the scene. Gentry was taken to a local hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.