1 Dead After Saturday Morning Shooting In NW OKC

One person is dead after a Saturday morning shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Deonte Cooper, 30, of Oklahoma City, died after being shot about 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of N MacArthur Boulevard, police said.

Police were called to the shooting and learned it was the result of an altercation.

Cooper was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.